Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Fighting in the Streets

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is inciting people to riot. The Democrat party’s apparatchiks, Antifa and Black Lives Matter know fighting in the streets is their call to arms.

“We’re gonna fight it. We’re gonna fight it legislatively; we’re gonna fight it in the courts; and we’re gonna fight it in the streets.”

He’s calling for an insurrection after condemning the J6 protesters and calling for locking them all up.

The “mostly” peaceful loving left is all about violence. pic.twitter.com/i1kD4SHDiZ — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) January 31, 2025

The deception in this clip is mind boggling.

“We must fight President Trump’s agenda “in the streets”” What Jefferies needs to understand is that people like him are the problem. Trump is a result of people like @RepJeffries Layer upon layer of incompetence. pic.twitter.com/qgMrxTW8mY — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) January 31, 2025

