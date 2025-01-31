Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Fighting in the Streets

M Dowling
1

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is inciting people to riot. The Democrat party’s apparatchiks, Antifa and Black Lives Matter know fighting in the streets is their call to arms.

“We’re gonna fight it. We’re gonna fight it legislatively; we’re gonna fight it in the courts; and we’re gonna fight it in the streets.”

He’s calling for an insurrection after condemning the J6 protesters and calling for locking them all up.

The deception in this clip is mind boggling.


