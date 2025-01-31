VDH on Why the Left Hates Kash Patel

Victor Davis Hanson explains why Senators are so opposed to Kash Patel. Although Hanson believes Patel will be confirmed. Mr. Patel has an unusually broad background and extensive experience as a defense attorney and a prosecutor. He’s worked in the executive and legislative branches attached to the intelligence committee and the DoD.

“He seems like the perfect FBI Director, but there are two reasons why people are very angry about him.

The Reasons They Hate Him

He Was the Point Man, and He Was Correct

First

“Of course, one is that he was the point man for Devin Nunes’ House Select Intelligence Committee investigation of the FBI. He helped draft the Nunes memo, which detailed quite accurately all of the FBI’s machinations to collude with their paid informant, Christopher Steele, to fabricate a false dossier that incorrectly alleged that Donald Trump was a Russian asset.

“It was an effort of Hillary Clinton through three paywalls to damage the Trump campaign, and it had the assistance of the FBI. And more importantly, the FBI went out to monitor the communications of Kash Patel himself. So, in the left-wing way of thinking, Kash Patel helped to exonerate Donald Trump.

“And they’re not worried that the Nunes memo turned out to be valid in a way that the opposing minority member memo of Adam Schiff did not. They don’t care about the veracity. They just care that Kash Patel helped Donald Trump prove that the FBI and the Hillary Clinton campaign were extraordinarily trying to destroy a political opponent.

Second

The second thing is Kash Patel comes from a different background. He’s an Indian American immigrant. He went to schools that the left does not think are quite Ivy League, with no Yale Law School degree and no Harvard Law School.

“Not that that matters all the time. Look at JD Vance with his Yale degree. They went out to destroy him, but they’re snobbish, the bicoastal elite. He’s an outsider.

Third

And then a third thing is that – consistent with all these nominees – Kash Patel had been a victim of the very office that he will direct in the way that they went after Tulsi Gabbard and put her on a no fly list, and the way they went after HHS designate Robert Kennedy, the way they went after Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, etc., and that makes them very afraid.

The Renegade FBI

“So it’s illogical, but there’s also another reason that they’re opposing them. The FBI has become Renegade. Just think about the last 10 years. We had Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who was the head of the Mueller investigation under oath. He did not know what fusion GPS was, he claimed, nor the Steele dossier, the two catalysts that prompted his appointment.

James Comey

“Then we go to James Comey. He hired Christopher Steele; he paid him as an FBI informant. He had a private conversation with the President of the United States, went back out, recorded it on an FBI device, and then leaked it. And then he lied to the president, said You’re not under an investigation, Mr. President. After that he went before the House Intelligence Committee, 245 times he said he didn’t remember.

Andrew McCabe

“Then his replacement, Andrew McCabe, lied four times to federal investigators, and this is in addition to the Peter Strzok, Lisa Page corpus, where they said Andrew McCabe has guaranteed that Trump will not be elected in 2016.

Christopher Wray

“Then we come to Christopher Wray. Christopher Wray unleashed the FBI to look at parents, to survey them at school board meetings to have asymmetrical treatment toward anti-abortion protesters. There were 23 to 28 FBI informants on January 6.

Robert Mueller

“And look at this. In every one of these cases, Donald Trump put up with Robert Mueller. He put up with him. In other words, Robert Mueller ate up 20 months and $40 million of the Trump administration, and Trump didn’t go after him. He was a retired FBI Special Counsel.

“He did not fire James Comey until he came to his attention all the things I enumerated. Trump allowed Andrew McCabe to be the interim FBI director, who then, in cahoots with Rod Rosenstein, supposedly discussed putting a wire to stealthily wiretap the President of the United States, and he still wasn’t fired. He wasn’t fired until he lied four times to the federal investigators.

To Finish

“And finally, to finish, Christopher Wray was never fired. Trump was very magnanimous to him, given all the things that he did. Remember the FBI partnered with Facebook to suppress news on the eve of the 2020 election? The laptop supposedly was Russian disinformation when the FBI had it in their possession for a year and knew it wasn’t. Add all of this up, and it makes sense if you ask why the left is trying to destroy Kash Patel, but it doesn’t make it right, and I’m confident …he will be confirmed…he will be an FBI director.”

