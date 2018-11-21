Actress Gives Details & Photos of Injuries Allegedly Inflicted by Avenatti

Last week, ‘creepy porn’ lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic abuse and was later released on $50,000 bail. We learned today that the victim was actress Mareli Miniutti. She filed for an order of protection and gave details about what she says happened that night in her complaint.

Following the advice of that sage, Hillary Clinton, we have to believe the woman of course. If she says Avenatti spiked punch bowls or had trains of men lined up to attack her, we’ll believe that too. [This is just sarcasm]

He says the allegations are “false” and “completely fabricated”. That’s why she produced photos of her injuries.

This will put a crimp in Avenatti’s run for the presidency.

MINIUTTI’S STORY

Miniutti said she was living with Stormy Daniel’s lawyer since January and on November 13, they got into an argument over money. She claims Avenatti called her an “Ungrateful f*cking bitch” and began forcefully hitting her in the face with pillows from the bed.

Miniutti says Avenatti exclaimed, “Do not disrespect me,” and then told her she could not sleep in his house that night. He then grabbed the “wrist of my right arm,” and “attempted to pull me out of bed.”

Miniutti claims she tried texting a friend for help, but Avenatti allegedly grabbed the cell phone. The actress says he remained very close to her and she was afraid for her safety.

Avenatti then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of bed, on the floor and through the apartment and out the front door into the hallway. Miniutti claims she was injured while being dragged and provided pictures of her alleged injuries in her court filing.

The actress says she was in her underwear and also suffered scratches to her back. After being dragged into the hallway, Miniutti says she began ringing a neighbor’s doorbell until Avenatti allegedly ran out and pulled her back into his apartment.

The complaining witness says this isn’t the first time he was physically violent with her. She cites another time in February 2018 and ends her declaration: “I continue to be afraid of Respondent and do not want him to contact me.”

AVENATTI TRIED TO BLAME A YOUNG REPORTER

Avenatti is trying to blame young reporter/conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl for this but that seems fantastical. Wohl has no connection to this woman and Avenatti left out the fact that he was living with Miniutti.

She released photos of her injuries.