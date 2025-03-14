Adam Corolla’s Anniversary Tour of Burned Down Malibu

Adam Corolla conducted a two-month anniversary tour of burned up Malibu to brief people on the progress of the clean up. He pointed out the white tires that serve as a memorial. Each tire represents a death of somebody on PCH. Caitlyn Jenner is responsible for 31 of those tires.

The water is disgusting but people were surfing.

Million dollar homes were burned to the ground and 1960s-era junk box seemed untouched.

A private contractor came over to the comic and told him how they were progressing, especially compared to the government ones.

