Newsom Boasted of Medical for Illegals, Comes Up $3.44B Short

“Beginning January 1, 2024, illegal aliens residing in California will become eligible for taxpayer-funded health insurance — the first state in the nation to enact such a policy,” Californians were told. Unfortunately, he can’t pay for it.

Gavin Newsom’s been bragging about it. He claimed smart investments made this possible.

As it turns out, that wasn’t true. He’s short $3.44 billion. One way or another, it’s all going to come out of the pockets of Californians and federal taxpayers. And it is to support people who don’t belong in the country and came illegally.

California pays for healthcare, dental, vision, and more to attract illegal alien voters who will serve as House seats.

New: Gov. Newsom’s Dept. of Finance notified CALeg it needs a $3.44 billion loan for Medi-Cal. Letter doesn’t say it, but state leaders expanded Medi-Cal last year to provide health insurance to undocumented people. The administration underestimated how much that would cost. pic.twitter.com/EoKEGsh5VC — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 13, 2025

