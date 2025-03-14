Audience at The Kennedy Center Booed Vice President Vance

The audience of the bankrupt Kennedy Center booed Vice President Vance and his wife last night as they entered for a concert. The audience doesn’t like the new Board members after the last ones left the Center without a penny.

Interm Executive Director of the Kennedy Center Ric Grenell reported that the performing arts center had no money.

He took to X and said, “I was briefed today by the CFO of the Kennedy Center on its financial situation. She told me there is ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis. For the past months they’ve been digging into the DEBT RESERVES. We must fix this great institution. The people working hard at the Nation’s premier performing arts center deserve better – and so do all Americans.”

According to the Kennedy Center, it receives about $45 million of its $268 million budget in 2024 from the federal government, which helps keep the building operational. According to the Washington Post, the company received $95 million from donations, and with Donald Trump now Chairman, he is responsible for keeping the donations coming. It won’t be easy getting funding, and left-wing artists.

JD Vance was booed at the Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/vdLMNbK8Cy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2025

We don’t doubt the Vance family will ignore the boos and hopefully make The Kennedy Center great again.

How did the executive team justify their seven and high six figure salaries? And where did this money go? pic.twitter.com/kBPP0hbnWf — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2025

