Adam Schiff Continues His Lying in the Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff lied to the senators on Tuesday during the first day of the impeachment trial. He claimed falsely that he gave Republicans equal time during the House’s rushed impeachment proceedings.

He has a history of lying. He lied about the Ukraine call, the Russia-Trump collusion evidence, and knowing the fake whistleblower’s identity. We can count on him to conduct a fair, impartial trial?

Schiff, the Chair of the Intelligence Committee, lies all the time, especially about what he did in the House. He didn’t let the administration participate until the last week of the inquiry.

Republicans were often blocked from asking difficult questions and witnesses were kept from answering. The House Democrats blocked all GOP witnesses not also on their list. They blocked the President’s counsel from all closed-door depositions and public intelligence hearings. His selective leaking was aimed at controlling the narrative. he withheld key facts and lied and lied.

The Republicans also couldn’t hold their witness day.

Schiff has not released all the testimony including Inspector General Atkisson’s testimony.

House Dems corruptly rigged ENTIRETY of their impeachment inquiry: -Blocked ALL GOP witnesses not also on Dem list -Blocked POTUS' counsel from ALL closed door depos & public Intel hearings -Cherry picked leaks, withheld key facts & outright lied during/after depos#SchiffShow — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 21, 2020

Schiff is never fact-checked and he appears incapable of telling the truth. He’s a disgrace and it’s disgraceful that he is involved in the trial.

Schiff Violated the Constitution

One of President Trump’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, harshly criticized Adam Schiff for fabricating Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sekulow said the Democrats violated the Constitution by denying President Trump due process during House impeachment.

“The President was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses. The President was denied the right to access evidence and the President was denied the right to have counsel present at hearings,” Sekulow said.

“That’s a trifecta,” Sekulow said referring to Schiff’s earlier statements. “A trifecta that violates the Constitution of the United States.”

WATCH as Jay Sekulow exposes Adam Schiff as a liar & a fraud

Attorney Pat Cipillone also called out Schiff for lying:

Adam Schiff lied again! While Democrats were making up facts, @RealDonaldTrump took an unprecedented step and released TWO call transcripts for complete transparency. "It's very difficult to sit there and listen to Mr. Schiff tell the tale that he just told."