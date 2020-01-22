Sen. Susan Collins Likely Wants to Prolong the Trial with Witnesses

A Senate Republican said she’ll “likely” vote to call witnesses later in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement Tuesday, “It is likely that I would support a motion to subpoena witnesses” after hearing arguments from the impeachment managers, as well as President Trump’s defense lawyers.

Collins is working with a small group of Republicans on a plan to call witnesses, but it’s unclear whether four GOP lawmakers would back the move. That’s the number needed to provide Democrats with the 51 votes necessary to summon a witness.

Four GOP senators have said they are open to considering witnesses and documents at the impeachment trial: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

The House had their impeachment, the Senate shouldn’t go fishing for crimes on behalf of Democrats. These weak links are a disgrace.

Consider calling and tell them — no witnesses:

Susan Collins (202) 224-2523 (207) 622-8414

Mitt Romney (202) 224-5251 (801) 524-4380

Lamar Alexander (202) 224-4944 (423) 752-5337

Lisa Murkowski (202)-224-6665 (907) 262-4220