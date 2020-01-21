Minority Leader Schumer Comments Stupidly About the Impeachment Trial

Currently, at 1:40, Adam Schiff is making his case for impeachment, calling the trial unfair, and demanding rules for the trial that he likes. He is talking to the weak link Republicans.

President Trump will not be convicted in the Senate but if Democrats controlled it, he would be. That sends a chilling message to all future presidents. If your party doesn’t control Congress, you will be impeached.

Removing the President should not be the Democrats’ job. It’s the job of the electorate in November.

Chuck Schumer began by trying to shame Republicans for “hiding impeachment in the dark of the night.” It’s odd he would say that since he didn’t have a problem with Adam Schiff’s 17 secrete impeachment depositions in the SCIF room, one of which he still has not released.

In 1999 during Clinton’s impeachment, he said the opposite of what he is saying now during Trump’s impeachment.

THERE’S NO EVIDENCE

Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called the Republicans’ plan for President Trump’s trial part of a cover-up and “a national disgrace,” and said he would move to amend to mirror the resolution used for President Bill Clinton.

Schumer, the minority leader, was reacting to rules set out by his Republican counterpart, Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader. McConnell has proposed a speedier trial than Clinton’s that would not include evidence gathered by the House in the trial record.

“McConnell seems to want a trial with no existing evidence and no new evidence,” Mr. Schumer said, adding, “A trial with no evidence is not a trial at all — it’s a cover-up.”

The reason for that, in part, which the media does not mention, is the articles of impeachment do not meet the Constitutional standard. They are not valid. There is also a clause allowing for the calling of witnesses if necessary.

As it happens, McConnell made changes to the resolution. He will allow the House evidence into the record. Also, the cases will be presented over three days each, not two. It helps Democrats.

1999, HE SAID THE OPPOSITE

Schumer is attacking Republicans over Mitch McConnell stating he was working with the White House and was not impartial. None of the politicians in the Senate are impartial.

The partisan hack said during the Clinton trial in 1999 that the Democrats are not impartial.

“We have a pre-opinion. This is not a criminal trial. But this is something that the Founding Fathers decided to put in a body that was susceptible to the whims of politics. So, therefore, anybody taking an oath tomorrow can have a pre-opinion…”

“And, also, it’s not like a jury box, in the sense that people will call us and lobby us. You don’t have jurors call and lobby and things like that. I mean, it’s quite different than a jury.”

