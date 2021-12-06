Adam Schiff Tries to Intimidate the Court Over Roe

















The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in an abortion case that could limit Roe v. Wade or overturn it at the federal level. SCOTUS is considering the Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

Democrats are now doing their best to intimidate the Court into ruling their way.

Fox News reports “… Democratic lawmakers have called to remove the Senate filibuster requiring 60 votes to pass legislation to add more seats to the court.

Adam Schiff (D-CA), a prominent Russiagate conspiracy theorist, said a ruling for Mississippi would prove the Court is partisan and they “must protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Even if the Court overturned Roe, it wouldn’t prevent every state from passing its own laws. He and other Democrats want to pack the Court.

If Democrats don’t get their way, they go scorched earth.

As for Schiff, he threatened to pack the Court over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. He wants to end the filibuster to gut the Second Amendment. He’s very, very far-Left on every issue.

Today, the Supreme Court considered a case that could ultimately overturn Roe. A “conservative” court would uphold precedent. But a “partisan” court may not — and this may be the most partisan court in history. We must protect a woman’s right to choose. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 1, 2021

It is true that Democrats will go bonkers. That is how they get their way.

This unhinged rant in favor of abortion was written by a woman who was the NYT’s Supreme Court “reporter” for decades. I’m sure her radical views never influenced her supposedly objective reporting. https://t.co/HqUg4MF6jK — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 3, 2021

Related















