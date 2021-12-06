Schiff Is Trying to Get a DoJ Probe Going on Donald Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Shifty Schiff, the hard-Left Democrat Rep. from California, fresh off Russiagate, is demanding an investigation, another investigation of Donald Trump regarding the Raffensperger affair.

It has been investigated and the entire episode was a lie. It turned out to be what Reaffensperger did to Trump. He lied and put out partial information about a conversation they had which included several other people. Read about it here and here for starters.

As for Laurence Tribe, he’s another far, far, far-Left lawyer.

Schiff can tell any lie as long as he keeps attacking Republicans and Donald Trump:

As Trump said, can you believe this guy is on the J6 committee?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply