Schiff Is Trying to Get a DoJ Probe Going on Donald Trump

















Shifty Schiff, the hard-Left Democrat Rep. from California, fresh off Russiagate, is demanding an investigation, another investigation of Donald Trump regarding the Raffensperger affair.

It has been investigated and the entire episode was a lie. It turned out to be what Reaffensperger did to Trump. He lied and put out partial information about a conversation they had which included several other people. Read about it here and here for starters.

As for Laurence Tribe, he’s another far, far, far-Left lawyer.

Schiff can tell any lie as long as he keeps attacking Republicans and Donald Trump:

I share this very serious concern. @RepAdamSchiff is right that the Attorney General seems to be pulling his punches with respect to the former president when anyone else doing what Trump did to Raffensperger would be indicted by now. That’s not what rule of law calls for. https://t.co/r9ZcZSiDYh — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 29, 2021

As Trump said, can you believe this guy is on the J6 committee?

NEW! President Trump: “Do you believe that Shifty Adam Schiff is on the Committee concerning the 2020 protest when he was the one that scammed America and the World on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax? He’s a sleezeball that has no credibility and is so bad for our Nation!” pic.twitter.com/TZK43VUvtZ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021

