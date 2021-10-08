Adam Schiff’s book exposes Russiagate Mueller’s ‘heartbreaking’ lack of acuity

















Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, addressed Robert Mueller’s “heartbreaking” lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, according to Yahoo News.

It was obvious during his testimony that Robert Mueller was suffering from a mental issue. His consigliere Andrew Weissman wrote that report. Now we have a president with a similar mental problem.

Mueller, now 76, was appointed special counsel in May 2017 after former President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Although Schiff writes that he pursued Mueller to deliver his July 2019 testimony, the reality was “heartbreaking” to Schiff when he struggled to answer basic questions.

“Had I known how much he had changed, I would not have pursued his testimony with such vigor — in fact, I would not have pursued it at all,” Schiff wrote in his upcoming book Midnight in Washington, according to CNN.

How could he not know? Everyone knew. Mueller was totally confused and it was obvious he didn’t write any reports or supervise the investigation. But he did get paid with our tax dollars?

Related















