Sen Manchin walks out in the middle of Schumer’s swagger

















Senator Joe Manchin (D–WV) got up and left in the middle of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s speech of triumph on the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until December after Mitch McConnell caved.

“That was simply unacceptable to my caucus,” Schumer continued. “And yesterday, Senate Republicans finally realized their obstruction was not going to work.”

“I thank, very much thank, my Democratic colleagues, for showing our unity in solving this Republican-manufactured crisis,” he added.

Despite immense opposition from Leader McConnell and members of his conference, our caucus held together and we pulled our country back from the cliff’s edge that Republicans tried to push us over,” he continued.

“This is a temporary but necessary and important fix,” Schumer said, as Manchin shook his head and mouthed some indecipherable words to someone in the room.

Watch:

Manchin was not digging Schumer’s victory lap. Gets up and leaves. pic.twitter.com/Yd3z4zUC11 — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@mescubamike) October 8, 2021

