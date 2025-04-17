Additional Info on Democrat Hero – MS-13 Ranking Member

“When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they’re really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently,” JD Vance

More Information on Democrats’ MS-13 hero

Attorney General Pam Bondi published more information about Abrego Garcia. The document deals with Garcia’s arrest in 2019. He was with two high-ranking MS-13 gangsters and one other man as they smoked pot in a Home Depot lot in Hyattsville, Maryland. Anyone in an MS-13 gang can only hang with other MS-13 members.

We are releasing additional information on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.https://t.co/RbZkFvuRaf — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 16, 2025

One of the gangsters he was with had a devil tattoo on his leg, which means he is of high rank.

Abrego was wearing clothing known to the police as Hispanic gang paraphernalia. One of the items in the MS-13 uniform is a Chicago Bulls hat.

A confidential source then confirmed that Abrego-Garcia was a member of MS-13 and revealed his rank in the organization.

Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents that they are a member in good standing with the MS-13. Officers contacted a past proven and reliable source of information, who advised that Kilmar Armando ABREGO-GARCIA is an active member of MS-13 with the Westerns clique.

The confidential source further advised that he is the rank of “Chequeo” with the moniker of “Chele.”

All the men admitted they were in the country illegally, and the courts were convinced Abrego Garcia was MS-13. Read the document. He had due process in 2019.

This is the drug dealing, wife beating MS-13 gangbanger whom Democrat congressmembers flew to El Salvador to rescue. Any questions about who’s paying their bills, or whose side they’re on?

It sure ain’t ours! pic.twitter.com/1RsB641D80 — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) April 16, 2025

Be Smart About Due Process

As I said earlier, Democrats want open borders, even for criminals and terrorists. They want expensive, prolonged trials for everyone. Vice President Vance notes that there can be too much due process. The only reason to ask for it is to keep the borders open for their new Democrats.

JD wrote:

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country–our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed violent crimes or facilitated fentanyl and sex trafficking. That is the situation we inherited.

The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally.

Due Process

To say the administration must observe “due process” is to beg the question: what process is due is a function of our resources, the public interest, the status of the accused, the proposed punishment, and so many other factors. To put it in concrete terms, imposing the death penalty on an American citizen requires more legal process than deporting an illegal alien to their country of origin.

When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a “third” deportation hearing, what they’re really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently.

Here’s a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden’s millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year?

If the answer is no, they’ve given their game away. They don’t want border security. [Democrats] They don’t want us to deport the people who’ve come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through a fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically:

The ratification of Biden’s illegal migrant invasion.

President Trump and I will not stand for it.

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country–our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email