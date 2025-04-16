Austin Metcalf’s Accused Killer Now Lives in an Exclusive Neighborhood

What kind of grift is this? The parents upgrade, rent a $900,000 home for alleged racist threats, and buy a new car. After requesting a reduction of the million-dollar bond for their accused murderer son, Karmelo, citing financial issues, the Anthonys moved into a luxurious home in a gated community.

The judge reduced the bail to $250,000.

Karmelo is the accused killer of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, killed in cold blood over a seat under the opposing track team’s tent.

“He got a new car,” a resident told the outlet. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag, and it says it expires on June 4.”

According to the outlet, on Tuesday, where rent is estimated to be $3,500 a month, their home had a white Suburban, a black Acura, and a third sedan in the driveway.

The parents plan to use the $450,000 they accrued on GiveSendGo for Karmelo’s defense.

NEW: The family and friends of Karmelo Anthony are now promoting new shirts featuring his face with the phrase “FreeMelo.” A website has been launched where customers can purchase these shirts.

NEW: The family and friends of Karmelo Anthony are now promoting new shirts featuring his face with the phrase "FreeMelo." A website has been launched where customers can purchase these shirts.

