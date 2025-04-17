A Third Top Pentagon Official Escorted Out of the Building

A third top Pentagon official, Colin Carroll, the chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, was placed on leave pending an investigation. Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Secretary Hegseth and the Pentagon deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, were also placed on leave over leaks.

Carroll was escorted out of the building on Wednesday.

The Department of Defense launched an investigation last month after the Signal Chat leak.

“The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy,” DOD Chief of Staff Joe Kasper wrote in a memo. “This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense.”

He wrote that “information identifying a party responsible for an unauthorized disclosure” would be referred for criminal prosecution.

The Pentagon has not provided specifics about what the three officials are accused of leaking. An official told Politico that the leak concerned Panama Canal plans and Elon Musk’s visit to the Pentagon and a second aircraft carrier being deployed to the Red Sea.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email