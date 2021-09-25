Addled Joe completely misrepresented booster shots today

















An FDA advisory panel of scientists refused to endorse booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for frontline workers. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, a political appointee, overruled the panel. You wouldn’t know the panel advised against it from what Joe Biden said today.

Joe Biden decided the booster shots would quickly follow and he did not care what the scientists said. Look at the next paragraph in which he says booster shots are moving ahead, ‘AS PLANNED’. He planned it and so it shall be.

“And this week, as planned, we took a key step to protecting the vaccinated with booster shots,” Biden said. “Which our top government doctors believe provides the highest level of protection available today.”

The doctors didn’t make the decision. Biden made the decision with the help of his lackey heading the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, who did his bidding. The scientific advice was to not approve it except for people over 65 or with co-morbidities.

BIDEN’S MISREPRESENTATION

In his speech today, he misrepresented the decision of the scientists. It was the opposite of what the FDA recommended.

“The Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, they’ve completed their independent scientific review,” he said.

“And based on that review, the majority of Americans who are ‘fully vaccinated’ with the Pfizer vaccine are now able to receive the booster shot six months after they’ve received their second shot,” he added.

“Six months after you’ve received your second shot you are eligible,” he added.

University professor Walensky politicized the process by approving it on behalf of Biden and his agenda. She has done that before.

In May, the CDC issued guidance that it was unnecessary for vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors and outside. But then a series of emails pointed to teacher’s unions — not the scientists — making the decision. The CDC subsequently issue stricter school guidelines that contradicted its previous May 13 guidance.

It’s stunning how dishonest and corrupt he is.

Watch:

