Biden blames unvaccinated Americans for his bad economy

















Joe Biden stood before the American public and blamed unvaccinated Americans for just about every ill in society, all of which he is causing or making worse.

It was quite despicable. He blamed Americans for a virus that came from Chinese communists and was likely funded by his NIH and NIAID.

Unvaccinated people aren’t causing any damage to anyone or putting the economy at risk. They present no threat to the vaccinated.

Vaccinated people get COVID and die too.

And what about natural immunity. Why is that ignored?

Instead of blaming Americans, he should look at the illegal aliens he’s inviting in with COVID.

As for the economy, the problem is Biden’s policies. He’s paying people to stay home.

Watch:

President Biden says the one-quarter of eligible Americans who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine shot “are causing a lot of damage,” blaming them for overcrowding hospitals and putting “our economy at risk.” “The refusal to get vaccinated has cost all of us.” pic.twitter.com/xgDWhEkad5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2021

Related















