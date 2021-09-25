Biden’s political hack overrules FDA–okays Pfizer boosters

















Biden’s political appointee Dr. Rochelle Walensky unilaterally and arbitrarily signed off on booster shots for people over 65 or adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19 (healthcare, teachers, essential workers, people in the food supply chain). This was after the CDC and FDA refused to approve booster shots for anyone but people 65 and over and those with underlying medical conditions.

The media will call it science, but it’s actually political science.

How do you trust her? She is doing what Joe Biden wants.

Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky overrode the recommendations of the FDA vaccine advisory committee and her own agency’s recommendations.

She has only approved Pfizer so far. Pfizer has the most political and financial influence.

According to Joe Biden’s speech that followed the unilateral declaration of the CDC, this decision means, “60 million Americans are now eligible for a booster six months after their second shot. And up to 20 million who will receive their — received their earlier Pfizer shot at least six months ago are eligible today.”

She is atrocious at her job as NY Post reporter Karol Markowicz points out:

When I think about summer 2021 and who threw shade on vaccines, it’s not Trump or DeSantis. It’s Walensky saying the virus will probably mutate past vaccine protection, or saying 10% will be reinfected or vaccinated people will have higher viral loads. And that was just July. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2021

Both Walensky and Fauci are uniquely terrible at their jobs. They’re not our saviors, they’re our roadblocks. Without them we would have been in a much better, healthier place by now. They keep pushing things that don’t work and stepping all over their own messaging. So bad. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2021

