A UMS spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it has been notified its funding will be paused.

“An email forwarded to the University of Maine that appears to have originated from the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer directs the department’s ‘awarding agencies and staff offices to temporarily no longer issue any payments or authorize any other releases of funding to Columbia University or the University of Maine System,’” the spokesperson said.

“The message goes on to state, ‘This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations. Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.’”

The UMS (University of Maine System) spokesperson says the system told the USDA the universities “were in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and that UMS universities are members of the NCAA,” adding the system is “unaware” of any Title VI violations.

The NCAA is complying with the Executive Order.

Governor Mills threatened legal action during a February 21st event where she and President Trump sparred over the issue. She thinks boys have the right to say they are girls and destroy their opportunities. Few girls can’t compete with boys. It’s a grift.

President Trump sparred with the Democratic governor of Maine at a White House event on February 21st over the state’s opposition to an executive order that would bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.

But the Maine Principals’ Association, which governs school sports in the state, said it would continue to allow trans girls to compete because the federal action conflicts with state law.

Janet Mills wants boys dressed as girls to keep beating and beating up girls in girls sports.

