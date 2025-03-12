Rep. Issa Calls for a Probe Into Act Blue and Terrorism Funding

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Rep. Darrell Issa expresses his deep concern that Act Blue, the Democrat fundraising site, funded in part by George Soros money, has financed terror organizations.

He said it is “imperative” that the agency look into whether “ActBlue Charities had reason to know it was handling payments that could support terror.”

Issa, the vice chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, focused on ActBlue’s ties to two organizations: the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, or PACBI, and the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Neither ActBlue Charities, nor its parent ActBlue, “have any reliable process to vet users of their platforms for links to terrorism, simply ignore their obligations under the law, and are actively abetting this collaboration,” Issa, a California Republican, wrote in the letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Terror financing is an extremely serious crime, and organizations cannot be given a free pass for failed due diligence, or worse, the enabling of terrorism,” the congressman said, adding that he hopes new Treasury leadership will conduct a review of the fundraising “to determine whether ActBlue or ActBlue Charities have violated relevant criminal statutes.”

Gabe Kaminsky at The Washington Examiner writes:

According to a Washington Examiner review, Top Democratic fundraising software ActBlue allows a subsidiary of a Palestinian terrorism-linked charity on its platform.

A little-known group called Colorado Freedom Fund has an active account through ActBlue’s charitable arm and is accepting donations via credit cards, PayPal, and Google Pay, a fundraising portal shows. But Colorado Freedom Fund isn’t a stand-alone entity: It is funded and managed by Alliance for Global Justice, an organization in Arizona that payment processors recently removed from their systems over a series of Washington Examiner reports on its ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist faction.

ActBlue’s decision to allow the AFGJ-housed project on its platform illustrates how nonprofit organizations with connections to terrorism appear to take advantage of loopholes to fundraise in the United States. Last year, ActBlue removed an account for the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, which the Washington Examiner reported is a project of AFGJ. The charity in Tucson, Arizona, houses an Israeli-designated terrorist group called Samidoun that shares staffers with the PFLP — a fact that previously prompted payment processors, including PayPal, to jump ship from AFGJ.

Act Blue doesn’t care who they align with.

