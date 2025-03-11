USAID Destroying All Documents, Shouldn’t Someone Stop This?

A senior official at USAID instructed the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there.
“Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break,” the email said. Carr instructed staff to label the burn bags with the words “SECRET” and “USAID/B/IO/” (agency shorthand for “bureau or independent office”) in dark Sharpie.
The email didn’t provide any reason for the document destruction.
The USAID building will be emptied. Customs and Border Protection will take over the building.
The State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment on the document purge.
