Admin Spent $1B to Indoctrinate School Children with Racism

According to the Department of Government Efficiency, the Department of Education spent $1 billion to promote racist diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI), an offshoot of Marxist-based CRT, in American schools.

DEI/CRT is racist. Everyone knows it’s racist.

Rutgers professor says that “white people are committed to being villains” and falsely claims that Africans arrived in North America before white Europeans. “Whiteness is going to have an end date,” she warns. “We gotta take these muthafuckers out.”pic.twitter.com/263DDPRTwl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 6, 2022

“The Department of Education spent over $1 Billion promoting DEI in America’s schools,” DOGE posted on X.

This huge figure included “$489,883,797 for race-based hiring, $343,337,286 for DEI programming, and $169,301,221 for DEI mental-health initiatives.”

This Needs to Be Dismantled

DOGE cited figures from Parents Defending Education, a grassroots organization that is “working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas.”

The full figure for DEI spending was $1,002,522,304.81 between 2021 and now.

Trump has indicated his desire to dismantle the federal system funding for the promotion of DEI and CRT.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” Trump said during a speech at a Moms for Liberty event in June 2023.

“The Marxist left, and other lunatics preaching radical ideology, have become a cult with their own creeds, and their own mantras, and their own rituals. Instead of taking children to church, they believe in taking children to drag shows. You see what’s happening?”

“Instead of teaching them to say their prayers, they teach them to recite their pronouns,” Trump added.

When efforts are made to dismantle it, they morph into another version of it. For example, This Week in Education says CRT is now equity for all. It’s not.

