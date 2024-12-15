Blinken Negotiates with Terrorist HTS, Talks Funding

The US is in direct contact with the US-declared terrorists that overthrew Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed it.

Blinken was in Jordan holding talks about the situation in Syria with representatives of Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

At a press conference, he said the US was in contact with the Sunni Islamist group HTS, a US-declared terrorist group. Previously, the US had denied any contact with the group.

One of the main focuses, Blinken said, was the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria for over a decade.

Blinken stressed the conditions for recognizing a future Syrian government. He said the political transition in Syria must be “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned and produce an inclusive and representative government.” Women and minorities must be respected, Blinken added.

He also said humanitarian aid should not be impeded, and the country “should not be used as a basis for terrorist groups or others to threaten Syrian people, its neighbors, and the world.” Chemical weapons stockpiles should be secured and safely destroyed.

“Our message to the Syrian people is: We want you to succeed, and we are ready to help you do so”, Blinken said.

We are sure this terrorist group won’t take advantage of this buffoon.

US Secretary of State Blinken for the first time acknowledges officially that US is in contact with #HTS. #Syria pic.twitter.com/S1myCoUn4X — Rayan | Reporter (@RayanReports) December 14, 2024

