The Border Is Secure Mayorkas Says Drones Aren’t a Problem

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

A flying drone.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas downplayed the reports of drone sightings across New Jersey and elsewhere. No one believes anything he says anyway.

Mayorkas said that the government couldn’t unilaterally shoot them out of the sky amid calls by President-elect Donald Trump and others to do just that.

In an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” Friday, Mayorkas claimed the drones pose “no threat” and are “not nefarious.” Many of the sightings are just mistaken for “small aircraft” and commercially available drones operated by teenagers.

“What can you say to those Americans who are deeply concerned right now about all these sightings over New Jersey and New York, here and outside of Washington, D.C., in Maryland?” host Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Let me calm those nerves. We have not seen anything unusual,” Mayorkas responded. “We have not seen any unusual activity; we know of no threat; we know of no nefarious activity. I want to repeat that. We have not seen anything unusual. We know of no threat or of any nefarious activity.”

Not only is that a lie, he is the least believable person in the Cabinet. Couldn’t they find someone with some smidgeon of credibility?

Read this. It sounds plausible to me.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments