The Border Is Secure Mayorkas Says Drones Aren’t a Problem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas downplayed the reports of drone sightings across New Jersey and elsewhere. No one believes anything he says anyway.

Mayorkas said that the government couldn’t unilaterally shoot them out of the sky amid calls by President-elect Donald Trump and others to do just that.

In an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” Friday, Mayorkas claimed the drones pose “no threat” and are “not nefarious.” Many of the sightings are just mistaken for “small aircraft” and commercially available drones operated by teenagers.

“What can you say to those Americans who are deeply concerned right now about all these sightings over New Jersey and New York, here and outside of Washington, D.C., in Maryland?” host Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Let me calm those nerves. We have not seen anything unusual,” Mayorkas responded. “We have not seen any unusual activity; we know of no threat; we know of no nefarious activity. I want to repeat that. We have not seen anything unusual. We know of no threat or of any nefarious activity.”

Not only is that a lie, he is the least believable person in the Cabinet. Couldn’t they find someone with some smidgeon of credibility?

NEW: Alejandro Mayorkas says there is nothing they can do about the NJ drones because they don’t have the “authority” and suggests people are just mistaking them for drones bought at “convenience stores.” Biggest clown in America. Mayorkas says people might simply be mistaking… pic.twitter.com/Ln0d43yfFL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

Read this. It sounds plausible to me.

This account was deleted (@JerseyFutures), yet it’s the most believable reason I’ve seen for all these drones. pic.twitter.com/sUmgAOBtJE — Bob’s News (@dyversityhire) December 14, 2024

