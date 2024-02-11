Admin Used Bank Searches to Hunt Down J6 Participants

Federal investigators, looking for J6 participants, asked banks to search and filter words like “MAGA,” “Trump,” purchases of “religious texts,” and purchases in stores that sell guns. They referred to the queries as indications of “extremism.”

There were no warrants. It was a broad Beria-light-style probe.

The House Judiciary Committee and its subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government have been conducting oversight of federal law enforcement’s “receipt of information about American citizens without legal process and its engagement with the private sector.”

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the documents obtained by the committee indicate that after Jan. 6, 2021, the Treasury Department’s Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, distributed materials to financial institutions that outlined “typologies” of “various persons of interest” and provided the banks with “suggested search terms and Merchant Category Codes for identifying transactions on behalf of federal law enforcement.”

The materials included a document recommending the use of generic terms like “Trump” and “MAGA” to “search Zelle payment messages” as well as a “prior FinCEN analysis” of “Lone Actor/Homegrown Violent Extremism Indicators.”

They Let Banks Think MAGA Are Trump Supporters

They were basically calling Trump supporters homegrown violent extremists.

These people are completely lawless, weaponizing the power of government against their political opponents. Relatively few people lost control on J6 during the RIOT, not insurrection.

Biden Administration Confirmed

The Biden administration has confirmed that terms like “MAGA,” “Trump,” and “Kamala” were included in the push by federal investigators for banks to surveil private financial transactions following the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the U.S. Capitol, a letter obtained by Fox News Digital reveals.

The letter, sent Friday from the Treasury Department to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, notes that “Exchange events” convened by its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, “began shortly after January 6 under the prior Administration,” and “included terms such as ‘antifa,’ ‘MAGA,’ ‘Trump,’ ‘Biden,’ ‘Kamala,’ ‘Schumer,’ and ‘Pelosi.’”

This marks the first time the Biden administration has gone on the record to confirm some of the keywords included in the Jan. 6-related push by investigators.

Hundreds of thousands of people were present on January 6. The administration likely didn’t want their political opponents to ever rally again.

Janet Yellen evaded the question, but the Treasury did eventually confirm.

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) asked financial institutions to investigate their clients’ transaction data for terms such as “MAGA” and “Trump.” Republicans questioned the CornPop Government’s monitoring strategies. Listen To Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen… pic.twitter.com/oRCM26fFl7 — 5DME81 (@5dme81) February 10, 2024

