RFK Jr Tells the Truth About the Ukraine War

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is going to be called a Putin puppet, but he is telling the truth. Americans have been snookered into war. He highlighted Republicans who were warmongering, but both parties pushed for the war in 2014 and in 2022.

In the video below, he explains that Russians repeatedly tried to settle the disagreement with very agreeable terms. Robert Kennedy points out the role BlackRock plays in war — they want to buy up Ukraine’s farmland and hold the contract to rebuild Ukraine.

While he mentioned McConnell several times, he left out Schumer and Pelosi, who enthusiastically signed up for this. [the Uniparty]

RFK blames the companies, particularly BlackRock, for profiting from what he labeled a money laundering scheme. Additionally, US companies owned by BlackRock are buying up precious Ukraine farmland. Biden also gave BlackRock the contract to rebuild Ukraine.

[Democrats were in complete control when they went into a proxy war with Russia in 2022, with some enthusiastic Republican support.]

Russia waited over seven years for Minsk II, and the US finally admitted they would not implement Minsk II. Germany and France admitted they tricked Putin by signing Minsk II to give Ukraine time to build its army. They admitted they never intended to implement it when they agreed to it years before. The US and other nations in NATO called for Ukraine to join NATO and the EU. That was Putin’s red line.

Putin asked if the US would like Russia on its border with Mexico.

RFK explained that they succeed by keeping us at each other’s throats. They keep us hating on each other.

Here’s the truth about the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/pBf4XkTO21 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 11, 2024

