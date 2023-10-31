Administration’s Temporarily Blocked from Removing Razor Wire Border in Texas

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from removing razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border. It was placed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration to stop illegal migrants [aliens] from entering the country.

Imagine an administration that won’t allow a governor to keep anonymous aliens from entering the country.

The U.S. Border Patrol has argued it sometimes needs to cut the wire to save lives when migrants are at risk of dehydration or drowning.

In Eagle Pass, Texas, agents began regularly cutting through layers of razor wire in September as the sector became the epicenter of a migrant surge.

Texas sued to stop the Border Patrol agents from cutting the wire, and U.S. District Court Judge Alia Moses of the Western District of Texas ruled on Monday that the wire is the “property” of Texas.

Related