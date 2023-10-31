Biden’s Administration Centralizes Control Over AI for “Safety”

Joe Biden issued an Executive Order regulating AI. It’s another example of the White House passing legislation without Congress.

The order allegedly establishes security and privacy standards for AI and requires developers to safety-test new models. He called the order a “testament to what we stand for: safety, security, trust, openness.” This is the administration that leaves our borders open, claiming they care about safety.

Biden claims he’s concerned about AI being used to spread fake news and deep fakes. Those are concerns, but the Biden Administration considers everything they disagree with fake news, and they are the purveyors of fake news.

They want to bring AI experts into the federal workforce because “you can never have too much AI talent.”

That means more overpaid and unionized government workers paying dues to union bosses who pay off Democrat campaigns and who are controlled by the government.

“The order is broad, and its focuses range from civil rights and industry regulations to a government hiring spree,” NBC News reports.

When they say broad, they mean broad.

“AI policy is like running into a decathlon, and there’s ten different events here,” a government official told reporters.

“And we don’t have the luxury of just picking ‘we’re just going to do safety’ or ‘we’re just going to do equity’ or ‘we’re just going to do privacy.’ You have to do all of these things.”

The excuse for not going through Congress with this law is that it’s too important to wait. But don’t worry Chuck Schumer’s leading bipartisan legislation.

The order leverages the Defense Production Act to legally require those companies to share safety test results with the federal government.

It also tasks the Commerce Department with creating guidance about “watermarking” AI content to make it clear that deepfaked videos or ChatGPT-generated essays were not created by humans.

What the government is doing here seizing control, centralizing all of AI.

And here’s Joe:

BIDEN Regarding the AI executive order: “I found it when I was turning on my phone and saw that I thought, ‘My God, what is this? Science fiction.’ No, I’m serious. Didn’t you have the same thought when you saw it?” Does Biden even know what AI is?

pic.twitter.com/JnFxx6Yjpj — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) October 30, 2023

