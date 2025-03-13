Advisor to Oregon Mental Health Authority Is a Turtle

JD Holt, a member of the Consumer Advisory Council who advises the director of Oregon’s Mental Health Authority, goes by the name JD Terrapin on Facebook, using the pronouns they, them, and turtle.

So, not only do we have to accept people can pick any gender they want, we are supposed to accept that they can be turtles who advise the Oregon Mental Health Authority.

We aren’t screwed up enough. Now we can be turtles.


