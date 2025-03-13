Columbia U lost $400M & Is Now Sanctioning Rioters

Columbia University lost $400 million over its handling of the anti-Semitic Palestinian/Hamas lawless protests last year. They allowed students to take over the campus. Today, the school sanctioned dozens of students who occupied Hamilton Hall.

There is no breakdown of how many students were expelled, suspended or had their degree revoked.

The University Statement:

Today, the Columbia University Judicial Board determined findings and issued sanctions to students ranging from multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring. With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB’s determinations recognized previously imposed disciplinary action. The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia’s University Life Office. Columbia is committed to enforcing the University’s Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes.

Columbia is trying to reverse Trump’s cuts, which has led to the cancellation of projects:

