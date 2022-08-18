Affidavit Tied to Mar-a-Lago Raid to Be Unsealed in Part

Democrat donor Judge Bruce Reinhardt ordered documents connected to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago unsealed. The part of the affidavit that explains the Mar-a-Lago raid will be released with redactions. The source of the leak will be redacted, along with anything that could give him/her away.

The source could have simply been the agent who led the search in June.

Reinhardt has given the government one week to submit proposed redactions. He’ll review them and then decide on how to proceed.

Objections to redactions can be appealed.

THE DOJ’S CLAIM WAS A COVER STORY

An article at Newsweek says the DOJ’s claim to “retrieve federal documents” was a cover story so the FBI could retrieve evidence Trump took from DC showing his Russiagate targeting.

Take the source for what you think it is worth. It’s Newsweek. The article was written by an author, William A. Arkin.

Allegedly, Trump had a private collection of documents he kept to show his innocence in the Russiagate hoax. We did hear this from other sources – that he kept Crossfire Hurricane documents.

The source said it wasn’t so much the classification level or subject matter. They heard he had a private stash he might use for a 2024 run. They claim they were afraid he’d reveal secrets, but you could just as easily believe they were afraid they would be exposed.

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last Monday was specifically intended to recover Donald Trump’s personal “stash” of hidden documents, two high-level U.S. intelligence officials tell Newsweek.

To justify the unprecedented raid on a former president’s residence and protect the source who revealed the existence of Trump’s private hoard, agents went into Trump’s residence on the pretext that they were seeking all government documents, says one official who has been involved in the investigation. But the true target was this private stash, which Justice Department officials feared Donald Trump might weaponize.

“They collected everything that rightfully belonged to the U.S. government but the true target was these documents that Trump had been collecting since early in his administration,” says the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

The sought-after documents deal with a variety of intelligence matters of interest to the former president, the officials suggest—including material that Trump apparently thought would exonerate him of any claims of Russian collusion in 2016 or any other election-related charges. (read more)

Who knows. Newsweek wants Donald Trump to look guilty, but it certainly could be accurate in other respects.

What we do know for sure is the warrant was extremely broad and they wanted more than the boxes in storage. They went through his safe, the First Lady’s closet, everything.

