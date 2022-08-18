CNN’s Brian Stelter Îs Fired, His Show Is Canceled

Brian Stelter is fired, and Reliable Sources is canceled. The show’s ratings were abominable.

CEO Chris Licht informed Stelter of his decision on Wednesday, according to NPR, and his last show will be Sunday.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon: “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result, Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” Amy Entilis, CNN’s head of talent, wrote in the network’s statement. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said in a statement: “I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources, and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world. It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

We’re not thankful. You’re evil, Brian.

Nicosia Is a Good Source on CNN

Jon Nicosia tweeted earlier today that Stelter is “down to weeks if not days” left at CNN. They go on, “He is everything that reminds the new owners of the Zucker era they desperately want to get past” – More to come.

It looks like it’s today, and it is confirmed.

Nicosia had two sources from Warner-Discovery, one of whom told him Zucker’s girlfriend Allison Gollust was out at CNN. He knew 18 days before her ouster. Those same sources say Brian Stelter will be gone any day, perhaps tomorrow.

“Management is confident Stelter is the one sharing the internal pushback to fellow media reporters while simultaneously stirring discontent within the ranks,” Nicosia tweeted.

Stelter is a despicable liar. His “Reliable Sources” show is unreliable. If CNN thinks that will be enough to clean up its act, they are mistaken. More heads have to roll. Liars have to go.

He’s leaving any day. Likely tomorrow 🚨👇 https://t.co/MPzSqxnyPP — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 18, 2022

