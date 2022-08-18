Sam Harris Supports Hiding Hunter’s Laptop to Help Biden and Trump’s Terrible

M Dowling
Philosopher and host of the ‘Making Sense” podcast, Sam Harris, supports censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden. He also thinks Donald Trump has done so many terrible things that it was warranted. Harris has bad information.

Harris spouts off about religion and ethics. We thought you’d want to know what the left-leaning intellectual philosopher thinks.

Mr. Harris is a NY Times best-selling author.


