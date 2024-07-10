Affleck-Garner Daughter Demands Masks for All

Even if a boot is put on their neck…taken to the train station, only then will they get it.

~ Yuri Bezmenov

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s eldest daughter, Violet, 18, spoke at a public comment section during a recent hearing before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which governs Los Angeles. She had a post-virus condition before the COVID pandemic in 2019 and now wants to see everyone masked up.

Violet demanded the imposition of “mask mandates” in medical facilities and called for an end to all “mask bans” in a passionate plea to the governing body for Los Angeles County.

Violet’s a believer and not a rocket scientist. She claimed, “One in ten infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think.

Hysterical Hollywood Girl

“It stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest.”

Violet is also worried about prisoners not being masked.

“I demand mask availability, air filtration, and Far-UVC light in government facilitates, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical faculties,” Violet said, who is often seen wearing a face mask.

“You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment. And most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer.”

Only weeks ago, even Dr. Fauci said the COVID restrictions didn’t do much. [Actually, they were a negative]. He has also said at various times that masks don’t work. Violet is making her demands as criminals are using masks to commit crimes. Some jurisdictions are considering banning masks.

She is a product of elite schools and a victim of mass hysteria and hypochondria. Violet is forever lost to common sense and reason. And she can vote.

Violet Affleck is a walking meme pic.twitter.com/meMz97jH6w — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 10, 2024