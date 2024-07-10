Back Story on Rioting, Bomb Throwing Lawyer Exposes NYC “Justice” as a Bad Joke

At the end of November 2022, Urooj Rahman, a NYC lawyer who firebombed a police cruiser during the 2020 George Floyd riots, was sentenced, after Biden’s Justice Department intervened, to just 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Trump’s DOJ initially pursued domestic terrorism charges against Rahman and her accomplice, Colinford Mattis.

With her “partner” driving, she tossed a Molotov cocktail into a NYPD police cruiser. When caught, their car had additional “incendiary devices in furtherance of more destruction and violence.”

Urooj’s attorney, looking for leniency, blubbered, ”Tossing the Molotov cocktail was a way of expressing anger at those police officers around the country for whom Black lives did not matter. It was an act of protest intended to avoid exposing others to harm.” Unless the “others” happened to be cops.

To wit: Rahman sent this text to Mattis, “Fireworks goin and Molotovs rollin’. “I hope they burn everything down. Need to burn all police stations down and probably the courts too.” She even “announced with a smiley face emoji that her rock had struck a police officer.”

Before her sentencing, Urooj Rahman asked U. S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgment.

“I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” a tearful Rahman said in federal court. “I don’t think there are enough words to express my sorrow and regret. … I completely lost my way in the emotion of the night.”

Falling for her phony act of contrition, Cogan said, “You’re a remarkable person who did a terrible thing on one night.”

Now, less than a year after her sentence was up, and as highlighted in Independent Sentinel, she got caught on camera gleefully flashing the bird while joining other pro-Hamas, America haters.

We wonder who was supervising the wholly unrepentant Urooj’s release during this episode and if Judge Cogan, unlike the woman to whom he gave a slap on the wrist, felt any regrets for being played.

Probably not. This is just another sad example of so-called “justice” in New York City, which has become a really bad joke.

Here she is on July 4, 2024:

Is anyone surprised that Urooj Rahman (the lawyer who was arrested in 2020 for throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD) is attending WOL protests? pic.twitter.com/cemy0bcKc9 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) July 5, 2024