Afghanistan, Selling Children, Killing for Organs, No Law, No Freedom, as Joe Left It

















People have already forgotten Afghanistan. Joe Biden certainly has forgotten as he enjoys the pleasures of a king in the White House, barely working. He doesn’t care about what he has done and he never cared to begin with because he is heartless. He’s enjoying his reign without accountability as the media protects him at the expense of truth and conscience.

An Afghan mother in debt had to give her three-year-old child to the man to whom she was indebted, people are selling organs, and others are killed for their organs. The people are starving as we fund their captors and the Pakistanis.

The Taliban terrorists are Pakistan, sent by Pakistan, but we fund Pakistan too.

This is the evil America the Biden cabal is turning us into. We say cabal because Joe is obviously running nothing. He is the figurehead wallowing in the glory he thinks he deserves as communists rule over him.

Country after country has fought communism, but not the US.

TALIBAN IN BRIEF

The Taliban are promoting suicide bombings and we are funding them as is the UN. None of the money goes to the people. We should airlift food, not send money. We are in bed with Pakistan terrorists as brave Afghans continue to fight.

The Taliban held an event today to thank families of suicide attackers & promise them money and land. Yes, that’s right. They are praising suicide attackers who have killed thousands of innocent people in Afghanistan & foreign troops in the last 20 years. This is sickening. pic.twitter.com/IqYqK1nnUy — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) October 19, 2021

“The US switched sides and w/Pakistan put terrorists in power – Washington went from a defender of freedom and human rights to a defender of terror as a form of governing, abandoned its friends and made a deal with the devil.” – .@laralogan #NoAgendaLara https://t.co/pe79Y335Zb pic.twitter.com/Q1sTXY5H0V — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 18, 2021

Chris is polite! Hypocrisy exposed like never https://t.co/pM32ErndII woman on earth braver now than Afghan women standing up to terrorists who murder w impunity.Police officer Banu Negar, six months pregnant when her son forced to watch them scrape out her brains w screwdrivers. https://t.co/OT9oyeCLEz — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 19, 2021

What happened to our friends & allies taken from their homes by Taliban terrorists in the middle of the night weeks ago? Hunted down like animals while we continue to lie about what we have done – imagine pretending these are legit partners – no rights, no rule of law, no freedom pic.twitter.com/JXSX7rqhD2 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 13, 2021

Warning! Harsh Graphics: the Taliban terrorists are torturing a man for the accusation of adultery, without jury, in northern Afghanistan. This is the so called “changed” Taliban. Please mention & retweet so the world see what the Taliban are doing to ordinary Afghans! pic.twitter.com/Q19gR3KVCo — Col Rahman Rahmani (@rahmanrahmanee) October 16, 2021

THEY ARE STILL FIGHTING

The details are difficult to confirm but why is confirmed is the fact that there is ongoing fighting/resistance to terrorist rule in Afghanistan that the US government is still ignoring, preferring to side w those responsible for 9/11 & empower them at the expense of our allies. https://t.co/qHxzDURSeS — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 19, 2021

