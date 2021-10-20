Taliban Will Enrich Relatives of Suicide Bombers Who Attacked US & Afghan Soldiers

















The Taliban is promising to award land to relatives of suicide bombers who attacked the U.S. and Afghan soldiers during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban are terrorists, not legitimate government officials who should be receiving US aid. Nonetheless, they are receiving humanitarian aid.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, offered the reward to dozens of family members of bombers who gathered at a Kabul hotel.

He called them ‘Heroes of Islam.’

The Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani praised the sacrifices of “martyrs and fedayeen,” referring to fighters killed in suicide attacks, Spokesman Saeed Khosty tweeted. Haqqani called them “heroes of Islam and the country,” according to the spokesman. At the end of the meeting, he distributed 10,000 afghanis ($112 dollars) per family, promising each a plot of land.

Khosty posted photos of Haqqani embracing the killers’ relatives, his face blurred as they seek worldwide recognition and a seat at the U.N. table. [Notice how terrorists are on Twitter but a lot of Republicans like Donald Trump are not.]

د کورنیو چارو وزیر په خپله وینا کې د شهیدانو او مجاهدینو د جهاد او قربانیو ستاینه او قدرداني وکړه او دوی یې د اسلام او هیواد اتلان وبلل.

ښاغلي حقاني د فدایانو د یادګارونو، پاک زړیتوب، تقوی او کارنامو څخه په تفصیل سره یادونه وکړه او هغوی یې د مؤمن ملت اتلان یاد کړل.

(۳/۲) pic.twitter.com/LLWlwx7lXS — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 19, 2021

حقاني زیاته کړه: اوس باید مونږ او تاسې د خپلو شهیدانو د ارمانونو د هر قسم خیانت نه ځان وساتو.

د غونډې په پای کې د شهیدانو کورنیو ته لس لس زره افغانۍ او لباسونه تقسیم او د هر فدایي کورنۍ ته د یوې یوې نمرې ورکولو ژمنه وکړه.

(۳/۳) pic.twitter.com/Td8Vfw7XoN — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 19, 2021

Check out how Afghanistan is doing in the clip below.

Related















