SCOTUS Rejected Vax Mandate Appeal But There’s Time for a New Ruling

















Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal by Maine healthcare workers who want the vaccine requirement blocked. However, the Court, while declining the emergency appeal, left the door open to try again as Maine’s mandate will begin on Oct. 29.

ABC News reported that the vaccine requirement put in place by far-Left Democrat Governor Janet Mills requires hospital and nursing home workers to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

A federal judge rejected a case to block it on October 13. The judge said the record indicated regular testing alone wasn’t sufficient to stop the spread of the delta variant.

A flurry of emergency appeals went to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and then the U.S. Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court in Boston quickly dismissed the emergency appeal but fast-tracked additional arguments. That allows enough time for another ruling before enforcement of the vaccine mandate begins at the end of next week.

The Supreme Court’s decision could have a direct impact on our Bill of Rights and states’ rights. COVID has a 98.6% survival rate. It’s not smallpox.

