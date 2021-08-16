Afghans cling to US planes in Kabul, some fall to their deaths – videos

















There are heart-wrenching scenes at Kabul airport as desperate Afghans cling onto a U.S. plane taking off. The planes are designed to take 102 people. Sources on the ground say they are currently each carrying up to 800 passengers. But so many are left behind.

Evacuation flights have been suspended after deaths at the airport. The Department of Defense now plans to house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations.

There were deaths at the Kabul Airport and it appears to be, at least in part, three people falling after clinging to a U.S. plane.

The black dot in the photo after this clip is a person falling from the plane to his death in this very dark moment in our history.

Thousands of Afghans have been filmed desperately chasing after and clinging to a US Air Force plane as it taxied down the runway. It is a frantic attempt to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

In chaotic scenes on Monday, crowds of Afghans stormed Kabul’s international airport and swarmed the tarmac as US military flights were preparing to leave.

Watch:

Scenes of absolute desperation in #Kabul airport today: Afghan civilians chase & cling to US C-17 plane in last attempt to flee Afghanistan. At least one body fell from aircraft wing, after a stampede by runway. Very dark moment for country: pic.twitter.com/PrNqsHo0Wc — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 16, 2021

Some called these people stupid. Is it that or they’d rather be dead? These are people who lived under some measure of freedom for 20 years.

The black dot in the photo is a desperate person who fell to his death.

One video online shows a crowd trying to push and shove their way up a staircase in a bid to board a plane, with some people hanging off the railings.

There is a video of three people falling from the plane to their death and another with people collecting their bodies. You can view them here or part of them below, but they’re very painfully graphic.

US military shot off into the air to discourage the desperate Afghans.

There need to be hearings on who allowed this disaster to happen https://t.co/1fohIb0Nhd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

