Mail-in ballots on the way to all voters for CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall

















California Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election on September 14, 2021. Although there will be in-person voting, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail. What could possibly go wrong?



“All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14, 2021 recall election. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots by August 16, 2021,” as stated on the California Secretary of State website.



Two questions will be on the ballot. First, “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor.” A simply majority will result in the governor being recalled.



The second question is more complicated. “Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled:” Following will be a list of 46 candidates from which Californians can choose as their new governor. Obviously, Newson’s name will not appear on the list.



If the recall is successful, then the candidate receiving the most votes will be the new California governor. Only a plurality is needed. In other words, the candidate need not receive over 50 percent of the vote, as is required in some states.



Considering how many officially recognized candidates are vying for the position, the winner may receive only a small percentage of the total votes cast. Write-ins will also be accepted.



Newsom is already on the ballot for the next election as governor in November 2022. Potentially, Newsom could be recalled in September 2021, then reelected in November 2022. Only in California.



CalExit, the California independence movement, has been actively supporting the recall. Founder Marcus Ruiz Evans hosted several debates with candidates campaigning for governor if the recall is successful.



But the recall of a sitting governor is only one of California’s political problems.

Calexit’s next goal is putting California succession on the ballot. Their goal is for California to succeed from the United States and become its own country.



But first things first. There’s a recall to be determined on September 14th.





