AFL Sues for Records of Alleged Dangerous Experiments on Children

The former employee, Jamie Reed, said the clinic performs sex-transitioning procedures on minors, sometimes without parental consent.

After a whistleblower came forward, America First Legal President Stephen Miller sued the FDA for records of the off-label use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. He notes that the Biden Administration is progressing at warp speed with gender transitioning as European nations pull back on these dangerous practices.

Biden’s not only doing that. He calls anyone who fights it “sinful” and “cruel.” He’s genuinely a lunatic.

Watch:

Biden suggests it’s “sinful” and “cruel” to ban puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for kids. pic.twitter.com/y3OOFdle06 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2023

AFL Steps In

As a result, America First Legal (AFL) sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for illegally concealing records related to the off-label use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on children.

On September 29, 2022, AFL filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for all Biden FDA records of off-label use of puberty blockers and drugs on children for “gender-affirming care.”

The FDA refused to release the documents.

According to Miller, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones can lead to sterilization, depression, blood clots, high blood pressure, weight gain, and sometimes suicide, and other issues.

Miller mentioned Lupron, which is used to castrate sex offenders chemically. It’s being used on young boys to turn them into girls. It can be irreversible.

Read the complaint here.

Taking on the Crazies

Whistleblower Jamie Reed, 42, claims the Washington University Transgender Clinic is conducting dangerous experimentation on children with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Reed came forward with damning allegations about the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital transgender clinic being investigated for ‘harming’ children.”

Missouri is officially investigating. The clinic’s Social Justice Institute is viciously attacking Ms. Reed’s credibility. Her lawyer called their attack a “diatribe,” and he’s more concerned about the clinic’s support.

Related