The Madness of Joe Biden on What Is “Sinful” and “Cruel”

By
M Dowling
-
2
24

In an attempt to demonize Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden said that Florida regulations banning puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries of children are “sinful” and “cruel.”

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. I mean, it’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Biden claimed.

“It just, to me, is…  I don’t know.  It’s cruel,” he later added.

Biden, aged and mad

His mother wanted mutilation surgeries on children? That isn’t very likely. Biden claims he’s a Catholic but proves over and over that he isn’t Catholic at all.

Florida’s medical boards voted to ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries on children last November.

It’s “sinful” and “cruel” to do this to children who can’t reasonably make a decision like this.

The bizarre gender ideology is out of control. Only rare cases warrant permanently debilitating surgery of a child. Biden is destroying the country and wants to ruin children’s lives for some kind of political expediency


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
7 seconds ago

The ‘personification’ of “Good is evil/evil is good”…

0
Reply
TPM
TPM
3 minutes ago

I pray for the day this old fart dies.FJB

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz