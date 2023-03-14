The Madness of Joe Biden on What Is “Sinful” and “Cruel”

In an attempt to demonize Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden said that Florida regulations banning puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries of children are “sinful” and “cruel.”

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. I mean, it’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Biden claimed.

“It just, to me, is… I don’t know. It’s cruel,” he later added.

His mother wanted mutilation surgeries on children? That isn’t very likely. Biden claims he’s a Catholic but proves over and over that he isn’t Catholic at all.

Florida’s medical boards voted to ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries on children last November.

It’s “sinful” and “cruel” to do this to children who can’t reasonably make a decision like this.

The bizarre gender ideology is out of control. Only rare cases warrant permanently debilitating surgery of a child. Biden is destroying the country and wants to ruin children’s lives for some kind of political expediency

Biden suggests it’s “sinful” and “cruel” to ban puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for kids. pic.twitter.com/y3OOFdle06 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2023

Biden attacks ‘cruel’ Florida youth trans regulations in new interview: ‘What’s going on is … sinful’ https://t.co/vNpGxNxUpm — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2023

Related