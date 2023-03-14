Biden Family Gets Laundered Money from CCP-Tied Individuals

Two weeks ago, Rep. Jim Comer, Chair of the Oversight Committee, subpoenaed bank records for three Hunter Biden business associates. One of the associates, Rob Walker, wired millions from CCP-connected individuals. He then sent money to three Biden family members. “What were they doing in return for the cash,” Comer wants to know.

And why is the Biden family working with CCP-tied people? It looks like the Biden laundry is open for business.

Sean Hannity spoke with Rep. Comer last night and asked what he’ll do if his subpoenas for Biden bank records are held back. Comer said they complied.

“Luckily for me, they complied with my subpoena two weeks ago, Sean. I subpoenaed a bank for records for three different former Hunter Biden’s business associates. One of those associates in particular was Rob Walker. We got his account. We confirmed that that account, around two months after Joe Biden left the office of vice president, received a $3 million wire from two individuals directly associated with the Chinese Communist party.

“The very next day after that wire was received, the Walker account started transferring money into three different Biden family members accounts, including a new Biden family member that’s never before been identified as someone being involved in the influence peddling scheme.

“So this is very serious information that we’ve received, very troubling information. It does show a pattern that the Biden family was receiving money directly from China and the question I have shown is what were they doing in return for that money.

“Now, this is just one account. There are many more accounts and many more associates, but fortunately for us, we’ve had people, whistleblowers, that have been coming in. We knew pretty much which account to investigate. Fortunately, the bank did comply with our subpoenas.

Hannity asked about how he’d get the suspicious accounts the bank holds.

“Sean, we have been demanding these for over a year. The Treasury Secretary Yellen said we couldn’t have them because we were in the minority. When I became chairman of the committee, when the house flipped, she said, ‘well, I don’t understand the purpose for why you need these suspicious activity reports,’ which is a joke.

“Well, then we ask for a committee hearing with the person from treasury that signed the letter. Declining our most recent invitation, they said they had surgery that day. They offered another person. This person then declined, so we offered to invite them in with the threat of a subpoena for a transcribed interview. We just got word that treasury has now said they’re going to let us have access to those suspicious activity reports. There’s still a lot to learn.”

Watch:

This is MASSIVE. Bank Records obtained by House Oversight show that CCP-linked individuals are laundering money to the Biden Family. Where the hell is the IRS? Where the hell is DOJ? Delaware state prosecutors? https://t.co/Mpsperx3j3 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 14, 2023

Related