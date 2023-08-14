After 2 Rapes in 1 Week, Democrat Executive Poloncarz Rejects Migrants from NYC

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, no longer wants to house unvetted illegal aliens after a second sexual assault by one at a Buffalo hotel.

They call him an asylum seeker. Almost none of these people are legitimate asylum seekers.

HIS ORIGINAL VIEWPOINT

Poloncarz originally praised the Refugee Community Partnership [a far-left open borders organization that rejects English dominance and Euro-centric culture, according to their website].

“In fact, due to the exemplary work of the Refugee Partnership, currently, there are hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers in Erie County from countries as diverse as Afghanistan, Congo, Ecuador, Somalia, Ukraine, Venezuela, and more. These people are not a threat to our community and are only looking for the opportunity to pursue their dream of living in a free, democratic society. Our country is a light to the world and they have followed that light here to Erie County and beyond.”

That was three months ago.

NOW AFTER TWO RAPES IN ONE WEEK

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz told Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams to stop busing migrants until security is ensured, according to a recent statement. Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould announced Saturday the arrest of a migrant, 22, at a local hotel who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, 27, from Buffalo working at the hotel.

The migrant was charged with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment, Gould said, adding that the hotel should no longer be used for migrants. Another recent incident involved a migrant from Venezuela allegedly raping a woman in front of a 3-year-old child, the New York Posted reported.

Why are people voting for these Democrats? While Republicans are no bargain, two women probably wouldn’t have been raped if a Republican held office.

I hope these women sue Poloncarz.

