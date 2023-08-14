Charges Against Donald Trump Posted Online – 13 Felonies

Georgia posted a two-page list of charges against former President Donald Trump on Aug. 14. It was only up briefly and then taken down.

The grand jury in Democrat Fulton County, Georgia, was still hearing testimony from witnesses when the charges went up.

Reuters news service reported that the county’s website deleted the document from public view “without explanation” and that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said that no charges had been filed against President Trump.

The charges are ridiculous. Fani Willis decided to put everything imaginable up and see what sticks. In a jury pool of Democrats, most will.

Please tell me what you think. I’m fairly certain they are showing this to the secret grand jury. Al Capone wasn’t treated as harshly.

Details of potential charges by M Dowling on Scribd

