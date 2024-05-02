After a Day in a Kangaroo Court, DJT Visits American Heroes

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

After court this evening, Donald Trump stopped by Engine 8/Ladder 2/Battalion 8 on 51st St in New York City to deliver pizzas.

The blue-collar billionaire Donald Trump brought pizzas to the NYFD and NYPD. Whether you like him or not, you must notice that he’s indomitable. His courage and toughness are remarkable. What’s even better is his concern for Americans, heroic Americans like the NYPD and NYFD.

The NYPD and NYFD, the Americans greatly admired by the normal American, love Donald Trump.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments