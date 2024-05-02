After a Day in a Kangaroo Court, DJT Visits American Heroes

After court this evening, Donald Trump stopped by Engine 8/Ladder 2/Battalion 8 on 51st St in New York City to deliver pizzas.

The blue-collar billionaire Donald Trump brought pizzas to the NYFD and NYPD. Whether you like him or not, you must notice that he’s indomitable. His courage and toughness are remarkable. What’s even better is his concern for Americans, heroic Americans like the NYPD and NYFD.

The NYPD and NYFD, the Americans greatly admired by the normal American, love Donald Trump.

Trump just brought pizzas to FDNY and NYPD after he got out of court. They love him pic.twitter.com/a24hdDDXuZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 2, 2024

THANK YOU NYFD!!! pic.twitter.com/XruhJBA1S1 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 2, 2024

A true honor to visit the NYFD this evening in Manhattan… pic.twitter.com/Dx9b7JiA1v — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 2, 2024

