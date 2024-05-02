ISGAP Report: Campus Radical Groups Are Tied to Hamas

According to The Daily Mail, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), one of the radical pro-Hamas groups, is linked to terrorist organizations and receives over $3 million a year.

A report by The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) said that SJP, with its 250 chapters throughout the country, receives millions from Hamas-tied groups.

The group uses pro-Hamas statements, chants, signs, and banners. ISGAP wants SJP investigated.

Instead of looking for non-existent threats from white supremacists, maybe the DOJ and FBI could look for actual terror threats.

SJP has identical tents worth hundreds of dollars and the same professionally printed signs at every protest.

Over $3 million a year from Hamas groups goes to chapters on US college campuses that come from organizations with links to Hamas, including the Westchester People’s Action Coalition (WESPAC), Tides, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), its parent organization Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

The 73-page report pointed to the small print on the SJP website’s donation page, which states that the money “goes to WESPAC Foundation Inc.”

New York-based WESPAC’s IRS filings for the year ending August 2023 list total revenue of $2,379,650 and expenses of $1,362,449 for ‘human rights and current affairs education and information provided to many hundreds of people through public meeting events, conferences, and newsletters.’

Bill O’Reilly recently reported that WESPAC is allegedly funded by the Soros clan, and the NY Post also reported this.

The American Muslims for Palestine

According to the report, American Muslims for Palestine is under investigation by the Virginia attorney general and has been accused of funding Hamas. AMP’s founder, Hatem Bazian, also founded SJP.

Bazian previously fundraised for Kindhearts, which had its assets frozen by the US Treasury for funding Hamas, and Bazian previously was a speaker for the Islamic Association for Palestine, which was found civilly liable for supporting the terrorist organization.

AMP’s former and current executive directors, Abdelbaset Hamayel and Osama Abuirshaid were both board members or directors of the Islamic Association for Palestine, and AMP’s national board member, Salah Sarsour, was a fundraiser for the Holy Land Foundation. This designated terror organization gave over $12 million to Hamas.

AMP’s National Campus Coordinator, Taher Herzallah, gave a speech at a 2014 conference in Chicago saying that “Israelis have to be bombed, they are a threat to the legitimacy of Palestine, and it is wrong to maintain the State of Israel.”

He also posted on Facebook that Hamas rockets are an “oppressed people’s audible cry for help” and called pictures of injured Israeli soldiers “the most beautiful site in my eyes.”

This is worse than the Holy Land Foundation scandal that Barack Obama and his staff successfully erased.

Is there a website that they order the protest/riot package that includes the tent, signs and masks? It’s interesting at every location the equipment is all the same. pic.twitter.com/Nc8ri3ezBK — Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) May 2, 2024

