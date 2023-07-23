After a Week of the MSM Hiding Blockbuster Biden Corruption We Recall Their Endless Lies

by James S. Soviero

This week, it was tough watching our corrupt mainstream media essentially ignore some of the biggest stories of high-level government corruption in American History. They couldn’t be bothered reporting on the compelling, meticulously sourced, blockbuster testimony from two courageous IRS Whistleblowers. In addition, a document from a highly regarded FBI informant giving specific details on Biden’s family corruption also got buried. The latter mentioned may have been even more explosive than the former.

Given that, we got to thinking of all the spectacular coverage these same biased, amoral MSM outfits have given to stories that proved to be based on hoaxes, lies, slander, political scheming, or outright fabrications.

For your review, here’s a quick walk down memory lane, with a just partial list highlighting only some of their journalistic malfeasance.

Russia Collusion- Fabrication Hands Up, Don’t Shoot- Lie Jussie Smollett- Hoax Covington KKKids- Slanderous Russian Bounties- Hoax Trump Trashes Troops- Lie Policemen Killed at January 6 Protest- Lie Kyle Rittenhouse- Libelous Border Agents Whipping Illegals- Lie NASCAR Noose- Sham The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0- Lie Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents, Grabbed Steering Wheel- HoaxFrame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative- Scheme The COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist- Ruse Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation- King Of All Lies Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves- Lie Claiming Over Counting COVID Deaths Was a Conspiracy- Lie This past week’s non-coverage of two hugely consequential stories regarding possible presidential lawbreaking and the apparent DOJ and FBI cover-up should have made headlines all week.

Compare that to the endless, splashy headlines given to the many BS stories cited above, and it’s no wonder their approval ratings are at the lowest point ever. They are morally bankrupt.

