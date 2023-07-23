After a Week of the MSM Hiding Blockbuster Biden Corruption We Recall Their Endless Lies

This week, it was tough watching our corrupt mainstream media essentially ignore some of the biggest stories of high-level government corruption in American History.  They couldn’t be bothered reporting on the compelling, meticulously sourced, blockbuster testimony from two courageous IRS Whistleblowers.  In addition, a document from a highly regarded FBI informant giving specific details on Biden’s family corruption also got buried. The latter mentioned may have been even more explosive than the former.  

Given that, we got to thinking of all the spectacular coverage these same biased, amoral MSM outfits have given to stories that proved to be based on hoaxes, lies, slander, political scheming, or outright fabrications.   

For your review, here’s a quick walk down memory lane, with a just partial list highlighting only some of their journalistic malfeasance.   
  1. Russia Collusion- Fabrication
  2. Hands Up, Don’t Shoot- Lie 
  3. Jussie Smollett- Hoax 
  4. Covington KKKids- Slanderous
  5. Russian Bounties- Hoax 
  6. Trump Trashes Troops- Lie 
  7. Policemen Killed at January 6 Protest- Lie 
  8. Kyle Rittenhouse- Libelous
  9. Border Agents Whipping Illegals- Lie
  10. NASCAR Noose- Sham 
  11. The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0- Lie
  12. Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents, Grabbed Steering Wheel- HoaxFrame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative- Scheme
  13. The COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist- Ruse
  14. Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation- King Of All Lies
  15. Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves- Lie
  16. Claiming Over Counting COVID Deaths Was a Conspiracy- Lie
  17. This past week’s non-coverage of two hugely consequential stories regarding possible presidential lawbreaking and the apparent DOJ and FBI cover-up should have made headlines all week.  

Compare that to the endless, splashy headlines given to the many BS stories cited above, and it’s no wonder their approval ratings are at the lowest point ever.  They are morally bankrupt.


