Miss Italy Pageant Bans Biological Men from Competing

Italy has banned transgenders from competing for the title of Miss Italy. All entrants must be women at birth.

Banning men from competing in a women’s beauty contest is now a controversy, something unimaginable only a few years ago.

The owner and CEO of Miss Universe is multi millionaire trangender Anne Jakrajutatip and might not be thrilled about their decision.

She boasted that now the pageant would be run by women, although she’s a biological male.

“It has been 70 years that [the] Miss Universe organisation has been run by men,” Jakrajutatip told pageant fans earlier this year. “But now, time is up. [Now] is the moment, really, for women to take the lead.”

“From now on it’s going to be run by women, owned by a trans woman for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism! Diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and a force for the beauty of humanity.”

Jakrajutatip didn’t stop there.

“[I] was born as a trans woman who got bullied and sexually harassed by my own teacher when I was young; plus, I was not accepted by society because they did not want to embrace my differences. But guess what? … I chose not to surrender. I turned pain into power. And I turned life lessons into wisdom.”

“This stage called (the) Miss Universe competition, we can elevate all women to feel strong enough, good enough, qualified enough…”

It’s a conundrum.

Will Jakrajutatip ban Italy from the pageant? It wouldn’t be surprising.

Miss Italy Will Be An Actual WOMAN!

Miss Italy Official Patron Patrizia Mirigliani said during an interview they always required a contestant be a woman from birth.

Evie Magazine reported that Mirigliani criticized efforts from other competitions to create inclusivity as “a bit absurd.” She said it’s merely attempts to “make the news.” She also claimed the rules for the competition always specified that entrants must be a woman from birth. The report comes from Fox News.

Meanwhile, The Netherlands has a toothy dude winner.

